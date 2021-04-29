Navy evacuates 75-year old Covid patient from Lakshadweep to Kochi by air

In support of the Lakshadweep administration's fight against COVID-19, the Southern Naval Command of Indian Navy has extended the facilities at Naval Air Station, INS Garuda for the air evacuation of a 75-year old COVID patient from the island of Kalpeni to Kochi for treatment, a Defence spokesman said here on Thursday.

The patient, also suffering from fracture (neck of femur), was ferried by a Pawan Hans helicopter of the Island administration and admitted to INHS Sanjivani(Naval Hospital) immediately upon arrival on Wednesday, he said.

''The patient is being provided medical care as agreed upon by the Southern Naval Command, based on a request from the UTL Administration. The Naval Hospital has reserved ten beds for patients from the Lakshadweep Administration,'' he said in a release.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy hired vessel MPV Meghna disembarked 13 filled oxygen cylinders to the island of Androth on Wednesday afternoon.

The vessel is now proceeding to the island of Kavaratti to disembark 25 filled oxygen cylinders and embark six empty cylinders of Amini island.

The support operations are being conducted by the Naval Detachment at Androth under the guidance of Naval Officer In Charge (Lakshadweep) under the aegis of Headquarters, Southern Naval Command.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

