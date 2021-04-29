Left Menu

AYUSH-64 found useful for patients of mild and moderate COVID-19

The Ministry of Ayush-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) collaboration has recently completed a robust multi-centre clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AYUSH 64 in the management of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:09 IST
AYUSH-64 found useful for patients of mild and moderate COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the middle of the havoc wreaked by the second wave of the pandemic, AYUSH-64 has emerged as a ray of hope for the patients of mild and moderate COVID-19 infection. The scientists of reputed research institutions of the country have found that AYUSH 64, a polyherbal formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush is useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care. It is worthwhile to mention that initially the drug was developed for Malaria in the year 1980 and now is repurposed for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Ayush-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) collaboration has recently completed a robust multi-centre clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AYUSH 64 in the management of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

AYUSH 64 comprises Alstonia scholaris (aqueous bark extract), Picrorhiza kurroa (aqueous rhizome extract), Swertia chirata (aqueous extract of the whole plant) and Caesalpinia crista (fine-powdered seed pulp). It is an extensively studied, scientifically developed, safe and effective Ayurveda formulation. This medicine is also recommended in National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga which is vetted by the National Task Force on COVID-19 Management of ICMR.

Dr Arvind Chopra, Director, Centre for Rheumatic Diseases, Pune and honorary chief clinical coordinator of the Ministry of Ayush - CSIR collaboration informed that the trial was conducted at three centres. KGMU, Lucknow; DMIMS, Wardha and BMC COVID Centre, Mumbai involving 70 participants in each arm. Dr Chopra stated that AYUSH 64 as an adjunct to standard of care (SoC) showed significant improvement and thus lesser period of hospitalization as compared to SoC alone. He also shared that several significant beneficial effects of AYUSH 64 on general health, fatigue, anxiety, stress, appetite, general happiness and sleep were also observed. Dr Chopra concluded that this controlled drug trial study has provided substantial evidence that AYUSH 64 can be effectively and safely used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 as adjuvant to SoC. He also added that patients on AYUSH 64 will still require monitoring so as to identify any worsening of disease requiring more intensive therapy with oxygen and other treatment measures provided during hospitalization.

Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, National Research Professor, Ayush and Chairman of the Inter-disciplinary Ayush Research and Development Task Force on COVID-19 stated that the results of the AYUSH-64 study are highly encouraging and in the current crisis situations needy patients should be able to get benefits of Ayush 64. He also underlined that this multi-centre trial was monitored by Ayush-CSIR Joint Monitoring Committee (MC) under the chairmanship of Dr V M Katoch, former Secretary, Department of Health Research and former Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research (DG, ICMR). He further added that these clinical studies periodically reviewed by an independent Data and Safety Management Board (DSMB).

Dr V M Katoch, Chairman of the MC informed that the committee has carefully reviewed the outcome of the AYUSH 64 study and recommended AYUSH 64 in the management of asymptomatic, mild to moderate COVID-19. It is worthwhile to note that this committee has also recommended Ministry communicate to the state licensing authorities/regulators regarding adding a new indication of AYUSH 64 for repurposing in the management of mild to moderate COVID-19.

Dr N. Srikanth, Director General, CCRAS elaborated that additional studies on Ayush 64 are underway at reputed research institutes including CSIR-IIIM, DBT-THSTI, ICMR-NIN, AIIMS Jodhpur and Medical Colleges including Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh; King George's Medical University, Lucknow; Government Medical College, Nagpur; Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur. Results received so far have shown the usefulness of AYUSH 64 in dealing with mild and moderate COVID-19. He also added that the outcome of the seven clinical studies has revealed that AYUSH 64 exhibits early clinical recovery in COVID-19 cases without further progression. In all clinical studies, AYUSH 64 was found to be well-tolerated and found clinically safe.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea athletes headed to Olympics relieved to get coronavirus shots

About 100 South Korean athletes and coaches travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics received their first doses of coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, as the countrys inoculation programme struggles with a shortage of supplies. Vaccinations are n...

Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks

The number of German coronavirus infections seems to be heading lower but the decline is not yet deep enough to suggest that the third wave of the pandemic has been broken, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday. The figures must not o...

Wasn't involved in any match-fixing, position was clarified by ICC itself: Heath Streak

After being handed an eight-year ban by the International Cricket Council ICC for breaching Anti-Corruption Code, former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak on Thursday released a statement saying that he was not involved in any sort of match-fix...

Future aid for Kabul will be linked to democratic standards, Germany says

Any future financial aid for Afghanistan will be conditional on democratic standards being upheld there, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during a visit to Kabul on Thursday, as NATO troops are set to launch their withdrawal from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021