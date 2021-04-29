Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMSPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:02 IST
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.
He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19.
Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine.
Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.
