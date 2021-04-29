Left Menu

Qatar Airways to airlift 300 tonnes of medical supplies to India free of charge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:35 IST
Representative image

Qatar Airways on Thursday said it will airlift 300 tonnes of medical items to India on Monday from various global suppliers free of charge.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

In a statement, Qatar Airways said: ''The airline intends to transport 300 tonnes of aid from across its global network to Doha where it will be flown in a three-flight cargo aircraft convoy directly to destinations in India where it is most desperately needed.'' The cargo shipment will include PPE equipment, oxygen canisters and other essential medical items, and consists of donations by individuals and companies around the world in addition to existing cargo orders, it noted.

The airline said it will be transporting these items ''free of charge from global suppliers''.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday morning.

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

