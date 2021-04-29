Left Menu

U'khand CM flags off 132 ambulances

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:41 IST
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday flagged off 132 ambulances from his camp office here to the 13 districts of the state to help patients in need of immediate medical care, an official release said.

While 36 ambulances are equipped with advance life support, 96 have basic life support systems, it said.

High COVID-19 caseload districts like Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun have been provided 20, 17 and 13 ambulances respectively followed by Pauri (11), Nainital (10), Almora (10), Pithoragarh (9) Chamoli (9), Uttarkashi 9, Tehri 9, Bageshwar 5, Rudraprayag 5 and Champawat (5), it said.

Public health is the government's priority, Rawat said at the flag-off and appealed to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and stay safe, the release said.

He said adequate oxygen is being produced in the state and there is no shortage of it at any of the hospitals.

A nodal officer has also been appointed to ensure that patients in need of oxygen do not face any inconvenience, he said.

The state has received of 11,000 Remdesivir injections, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

