Manipur reports 314 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Manipur logged 314 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike this year, pushing the coronavirus tally to 31,315, an official said.

Five new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 400, the official said. The deaths were reported from Imphal East district (3), Imphal West (1) and Bishnupur district (1).

The COVID-19 cases were reported from Imphal West district (128), Imphal East (95), Kakching (29) and 14 cases each from Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts.

Kangpokpi district also reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, Thoubal (11), Tamenglong (4), Senapati (3) and Ukhrul district (1), he said.

Manipur currently has 1,225 active COVID-19 cases.

Fifty-eight more people recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,690 and the COVID-19 recovery rate to 94.81 per cent, the official said.

A total of 1,59,860 people have been vaccinated so far in the state, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

