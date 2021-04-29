Left Menu

J&K administration sets up COVID triage facility

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:26 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered establishment of a triage facility in the Chest Disease Hospital in Jammu for screening of any coronavirus patient intending to get admitted in healthcare facilities here.

The move has been taken to rationalise the admission of COVID-positive cases in dedicated hospitals under the Directorate of Health Services amid the rise in infections.

The facility will work under the supervision of the hospital medical superintendent and an officer may be tasked with with rationalisation of admission of patients.

The nodal officer shall also dedicate a landline, as well as mobile number for facilitation of such patients. PTI AB HMB

