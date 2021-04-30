Left Menu

High vaccination rate- key to future course of COVID-19 pandemic, new study claims

The Mayo Clinic data scientists who developed highly accurate computer modelling to predict trends for COVID-19 cases nationwide have new research that shows how important a high rate of vaccination is to reducing case numbers and controlling the pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 09:21 IST
High vaccination rate- key to future course of COVID-19 pandemic, new study claims
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mayo Clinic data scientists who developed highly accurate computer modelling to predict trends for COVID-19 cases nationwide have new research that shows how important a high rate of vaccination is to reducing case numbers and controlling the pandemic. Vaccination is making a striking difference in Minnesota and keeping the current level of positive cases from becoming an emergency that overwhelms ICUs and leads to more illness and death, according to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

The study, entitled "Quantifying the Importance of COVID-19 Vaccination to Our Future Outlook," outlines how Mayo's COVID-19 predictive modelling can assess future trends based on the pace of vaccination, and how vaccination trends are crucial to the future course of the pandemic. The Mayo researchers estimate that a peak of more than 800 patients would be in hospital ICUs in Minnesota this spring if no vaccines had been developed. The projections take into account new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as current public health measures and masking standards.

The predicted ICU census levels would be more than double the number of Minnesota COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized in ICUs on Dec. 1, at the height of the most recent surge last year. "It is difficult to untangle how much of this elevated rate of spread right now is due to new variants as opposed to changes in social behaviour," the authors say, but "regardless of the reason, the absence of vaccinations in the current environment would have been likely to result in by far the largest surge to date."

If Minnesota had achieved vaccination of 75 per cent of the population by early April, the study estimates that the 7-day average of cases per 100,000 residents, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and the number in ICUs would plummet by early July. "According to the model, this level of vaccination would completely suppress the growth (even in the face of the recent elevated spread rate) and immediately drive cases and hospitalizations down to very low levels," the authors say.

The Mayo Clinic study was led by Curtis Storlie, PhD, and Sean Dowdy, M.D., whose team developed the computer model for forecasting COVID-19's impact on hospital usage that has helped guide Mayo's response to the pandemic. Mayo Clinic's predictive modelling also has been shared with Minnesota public health leadership to help inform critical decisions over the past year. Mayo Clinic's forecasting of COVID-19 trends nationally is available online at the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center. The Coronavirus Map tracking tool has county-by-county information on COVID-19 cases and trends nationwide.

When the pandemic emerged last year, Mayo Clinic data scientists developed predictive modelling to assess when and where COVID-19 hot spots would occur. The model accurately predicted the timing and magnitude of COVID-19 case and hospitalization surges, which enabled Mayo Clinic to prepare and assure it could provide the best care while keeping patients and staff safe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

'Miss You Papa': Riddhima Kapoor pens down emotional note for her late father Rishi Kapoor

Remembering her legendary father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday penned down a sentimental note with a priceless throwback picture from her family album. Riddhima shared two throwback photographs...

Cricket-McCullum to overhaul top-order to revive Kolkata's IPL campaign

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum criticised the top-orders slow batting in Thursdays defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League IPL and said changes were likely in the team to revive their campaign. The top three...

Vaccination centres close in Mumbai as India posts another record rise in COVID-19

All vaccination centres in Indias financial capital of Mumbai were shut for three days starting Friday due to a shortage of vaccines, said authorities, as the country posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases.India reported 386,...

Amid COVID-19, food crisis in Pakistan, Shiv Sena terms Imran Khan incapable

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan, the Shiv Sena said that despite being a nuclear weapon state, it is a unable to fend for its own population as the coronavirus situation in the country continues to worsen. In an editorial in its mou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021