Delhi HC directs authorities to take steps to release 170 oxygen concentrators seized by police

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed authorities concerned to take steps to release the 170 oxygen concentrators seized from the black market by Delhi Police Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed authorities concerned to take steps to release the 170 oxygen concentrators seized from the black market by Delhi Police Thursday. A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli direction came when it was informed about the seizure of nearly 170 oxygen concentrators by the Delhi Police on Thursday.

Senior Advocate Sacchin Puri, informed the High Court when he was appearing in a PIL entitled as Manisha Gupta Vs. GNCTD filed by advocates Praveen K Sharma and Dhananjay Grover. Senior Advocate Puri pleaded that legal formalities can take place pursuant to the seizure of the oxygen concentrators but in the meanwhile, the oxygen concentrators should be released on superdarinama so as to save lives of individuals looking at the acute shortage of such equipments in the national capital.

The bench has directed the authorities concerned to report compliance by 1 pm today. Meanwhile, petitioner Manisha Gupta, in his plea has sought appropriate direction to ensure that none of the essential medical equipments like Oxygen cylinders, concentrators and life-saving drugs like fabiflu, Remdesivir, etc. are to be sold above their Maximum Retail Price (MRP), failing which suo moto strict and stringent action should be taken by this Court.

The petitioner sought direction to the Respondents to formulate a policy to ensure that all those who are indulging in malicious and malafide practices of hoarding and black marketing of essential medical equipments Oxygen cylinders, concentrators and life-saving drugs like fabiflu, Remdesivir, etc. are meted with the most strict and stringent punishment under relevant provisions of law. The petitioner also sought to ensure that there is a policy framed to streamline the process from the stage of applying for the essential items till the delivery of the same, which may be done through nodal officers so as to minimize the black-marketing or hoarding of essential items. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

