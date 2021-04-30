CEO says AstraZeneca didn't overpromise on COVID-19 vaccine supplies

Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:32 IST
AstraZeneca's chief executive said on Friday the drugmaker had not overpromised on its ability to supply COVID-19 vaccines around the world, as he defended big cuts in deliveries that prompted a lawsuit by the European Union.

Pascal Soriot told a media briefing that the company did its best to deliver as much as it could to the EU.

"We never overpromised, we communicated what we thought we would achieve at the time," he said. (eporting by Alistair Smout, Pushkala Aripaka and Ludwig Burger; Writing by Josephine Mason; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

