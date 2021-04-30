CEO says AstraZeneca didn't overpromise on COVID-19 vaccine supplies

CEO says AstraZeneca didn't overpromise on COVID-19 vaccine suppliesReuters | London | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:32 IST
AstraZeneca's chief executive said on Friday the drugmaker had not overpromised on its ability to supply COVID-19 vaccines around the world, as he defended big cuts in deliveries that prompted a lawsuit by the European Union.
Pascal Soriot told a media briefing that the company did its best to deliver as much as it could to the EU.
"We never overpromised, we communicated what we thought we would achieve at the time," he said. (eporting by Alistair Smout, Pushkala Aripaka and Ludwig Burger; Writing by Josephine Mason; editing by John Stonestreet)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drugmaker
- European Union
- John Stonestreet
- AstraZeneca
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-California counties at trial argue J&J, other drugmakers fueled opioid epidemic
J&J, other drugmakers to face trial in California over claims they fueled opioid epidemic
J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 bln case over 'deadly legacy' of opioids
J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 bln case over 'deadly legacy' of opioids
California counties at trial argue J&J, other drugmakers fueled opioid epidemic