COVID-19: Cong MP Rajeev Satav's health condition stable

The health condition of Congress leader Rajeev Satav, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a city-based hospital, is improving and he is stable, a state minister said on Friday.

Satav, a Rajya Sabha member, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jehangir Hospital here a few days back after testing coronavirus positive last week.

''Satavji is stable now. Since yesterday, his health condition has been gradually improving,'' Maharashtra Minister of State for Co-operation and Social Justice Vishwajeet Kadam said.

Dr. Rahul Pandit, a Maharashtra task force member, came to Pune from Mumbai to assess Satav's health condition, he added.

According to the hospital authorities, Satav is now stable but still kept on ventilator support.

Dr. S S Gill, medical director of Jehangir Hospital, said the second cycle of pruning ventilation on Satav is going on and a couple of more such cycles will be carried out on him.

''Satav is stable, but we are going ahead more cautiously,'' he said.

On April 22, Satav had tweeted that he had tested COVID-19 positive. He was admitted to the hospital the next day.

Till April 25, he was responding well to treatment and was stable. But due to some complications after that, he was admitted to the ICU of the hospital and was put on ventilator support, Kadam had said on Thursday.

