COVID-19 deaths, hospitalisations slowing in Brazil, WHO says

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have started declining after four weeks of slowing infections in Brazil, the World Health Organization said on Friday. "Cases have now declined for four weeks in a row, and hospitalizations and deaths are also declining. This is good news and we hope this trend continues," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing.

Still, he described a severe situation in the country, which this week became the second to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States. "Since the beginning of November, Brazil has experienced an acute crisis, with increasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, including among younger people. During April, intensive care units have been at almost full capacity across the country," he said.

