Journalist Vijaykumar Bedmutha dies `

Senior journalist Vijaykumar Bedmutha died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday, family sources said here.

Bedmutha, 67, had worked for the Marathi daily Lokmat in Solapur.

His brother Motichand Bedmutha died of the viral infection on April 22.

Vijaykumar Bedmutha is survived by wife, three daughters and grand-children.

