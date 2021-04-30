Britain says 34.2 million people given first COVID vaccine dose

A total of more than 34.2 million in Britain have been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, government statistics showed on Friday, while a further 2,381 had contracted the disease, down slightly on the day before.

There were 15 new deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test, compared to the 22 deaths recorded on Thursday.

