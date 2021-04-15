Left Menu

Britain, EU pin down Northern Ireland protocol issues -Irish minister

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:15 IST
The European Union and Britain have isolated 27 different issues in relation to Northern Ireland's contested post-Brexit trade arrangements, some of which are more difficult than others and require political solutions, Ireland's foreign minister said.

"We need to talk seriously about how the protocol is being managed, how it can be implemented in a way that listens to the concerns many in Northern Ireland have and what flexibilities are possible," Simon Coveney told Irish national broadcaster while in London for a series of meetings with British ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

