Record 332 COVID deaths in a day in UP; 34,626 more test positive

Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 332 coronavirus-linked deaths, highest in a day, pushing the fatality count to 12,570, while the total number of cases mounted to 12,52,324 with 34,626 more people testing positive for the disease.

A total of 32,494 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,10,783. So far, 9,28,971 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Among the fresh cases, 3,958 were reported from Lucknow, 1,875 from Kanpur, 1,573 from Varanasi, 1,561 from Meerut, 1,375 from Ghaziabad, 1,310 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1232 from Allahabad, a health bulletin said.

Lucknow recorded 37 of the new fatalities, Kanpur 19, Ghaziabad 17, Varanasi 15, Allahabad and Jhansi 14 each, Jalaun 13, Chandauli 11, Gautam Buddh Nagar 10 besides other cities.

More than 2.44 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which included over 1.08 lakh RT-PCR tests, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to over 4.07 crore, the highest in the country, Prasad said.

Among the active cases, 2.43 lakh are in home isolation, he said.

On the need for a Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) referral letter for getting admission into hospitals, Prasad it was not required and a government order clarifying it has already been issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)