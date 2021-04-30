Left Menu

Record 332 COVID deaths in a day in UP; 34,626 more test positive

Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 332 coronavirus-linked deaths, highest in a day, pushing the fatality count to 12,570, while the total number of cases mounted to 12,52,324 with 34,626 more people testing positive for the disease.A total of 32,494 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:37 IST
Record 332 COVID deaths in a day in UP; 34,626 more test positive

Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 332 coronavirus-linked deaths, highest in a day, pushing the fatality count to 12,570, while the total number of cases mounted to 12,52,324 with 34,626 more people testing positive for the disease.

A total of 32,494 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,10,783. So far, 9,28,971 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Among the fresh cases, 3,958 were reported from Lucknow, 1,875 from Kanpur, 1,573 from Varanasi, 1,561 from Meerut, 1,375 from Ghaziabad, 1,310 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1232 from Allahabad, a health bulletin said.

Lucknow recorded 37 of the new fatalities, Kanpur 19, Ghaziabad 17, Varanasi 15, Allahabad and Jhansi 14 each, Jalaun 13, Chandauli 11, Gautam Buddh Nagar 10 besides other cities.

More than 2.44 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which included over 1.08 lakh RT-PCR tests, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to over 4.07 crore, the highest in the country, Prasad said.

Among the active cases, 2.43 lakh are in home isolation, he said.

On the need for a Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) referral letter for getting admission into hospitals, Prasad it was not required and a government order clarifying it has already been issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Le Drian to head to Lebanon May 5-6 for crisis talks

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will travel to Lebanon next week to discuss the political crisis there with senior officials, two sources aware of the matter said on Friday.The trip comes after Paris said it had started putting i...

In talks with Chinese FM, Jaishankar calls for full implementation of Moscow pact on Ladakh row

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he discussed with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi the issue of full and sincere implementation of an agreement reached between the two countries on complete disengagement at all friction...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm Nation DEL53 VIRUS-PM-2NDLD COUNCIL-MEET Stay in touch with people, take their feedback PM to Union ministers New Delhi Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Union ministers on...

Maha: 6 held in Latur for Remdesivir black-marketing

Six persons were arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, which is reportedly in short supply amid a spike in cases, police said.Acting on a tip-off, a man wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021