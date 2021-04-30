Left Menu

Start free universal vaccination immediately: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Friday that the only way to move out of the coronavirus crisis was to immediately go for a free universal vaccination drive, as he demanded that the Centre abandon the central vista project and procure vaccines.India reported 3,498 more deaths and a record 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections on Friday, while the active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark.Start a free mass universal vaccination programme immediately, Yechury tweeted.Spend budgetary allocation of 35,000 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:44 IST
Start free universal vaccination immediately: Yechury
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Friday that the only way to move out of the coronavirus crisis was to immediately go for a free universal vaccination drive, as he demanded that the Centre abandon the central vista project and procure vaccines.

India reported 3,498 more deaths and a record 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections on Friday, while the active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark.

''Start a free mass universal vaccination programme immediately,'' Yechury tweeted.

''Spend budgetary allocation of ₹35,000 crore. Abandon ₹20,000 crore central vista project & procure vaccines. Use PMCares money to buy vaccines. #VaccinesForAll,'' the CPI(M) leader said.

On Thursday night, Yechury had termed the coronavirus pandemic the ''worst'' humanitarian health crisis since Independence.

''Criminal culpability of the Modi govt will consume more lives unless Oxygen provided & mass free vaccination launched on a war footing. Govt must DELIVER or QUIT,'' he tweeted. PTI ASG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...

EXCLUSIVE-Some EU nations still want Valneva COVID-19 vaccine deal -sources

Some EU countries still want Brussels to strike a deal to buy Valnevas COVID-19 vaccine candidate despite a recent setback in talks, as the bloc aim to shore up and diversify supplies, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. A spokesm...

Many states recording higher peak of COVID cases than Sept cause of concern: Govt

The Centre on Friday expressed concern that many states are not only recording higher peak of coronavirus cases than in September last year but also seeing a high growth trajectory.At a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Health Minist...

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistans eastern Logar province on Friday evening, with highschool students among the casualties, officials said. The car packed with explosives detonated in Log...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021