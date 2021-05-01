Left Menu

COVID-19 surge: Maha added as many cases in Apr as in 196 days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 00:04 IST
COVID-19 surge: Maha added as many cases in Apr as in 196 days

The over 17.46 lakh COVID-19 cases Maharashtra added in April this year was equal to the tally it had racked up in 196 days, giving an indication of the intensity of the second wave that has hit the state.

Maharashtra added 17,46,309 cases between April 1 and 30, taking the tally from 28,56,163 cases on April 1 to 46,02,472 on April 30, state government data revealed.

The caseload was 10,97,856 on September 16 last year, and it took 196 days for the tally to reach 28,56,163 as on April 1, it showed.

The month of April also saw 13,915 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 68,813, up from 54,898 as on April 1, as per the state government's data.

It took 167 days to witness 14,039 deaths before April, as the toll was 40,859 on October 15 last year, which rose to 54,898 as on April 1.

However, the state has also increased the number of tests to detect the infection, with April seeing 1,99,75,341 samples being examined, the data revealed.

The number of people discharged in April stood at 14,35,608, as the number of people who recovered shot up from 24,33,368 on April 1 to 38,68,976 on the last day of the month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jury finds 3M's earplugs caused U.S. military vets hearing loss

3M Co was found liable on Friday for hearing damage suffered by three U.S. military veterans who accused the company of covering up design defects in its earplugs, a blow to 3M which faces 200,000 similar lawsuits.The company was accused of...

Biden administration sets new North Korea policy of 'practical' diplomacy

President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House sai...

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.White House press secre...

US STOCKS-Apple and Alphabet pull Wall Street lower

Wall Street dropped on Friday, with Apple, Alphabet and other tech-related companies dipping despite recent strong quarterly earnings reports. A day after the SP 500 closed at a record high, Apple , Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook each ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021