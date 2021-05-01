COVID: US lawmakers hail Biden admin for assistance to India

Expressing concern over the coronavirus situation in India, US lawmakers on Friday praised the Biden Administration for USD 100 million assistance to the country.

“The situation in India is dire and staggeringly heartbreaking,” Congressman Tom Souzzi said. “We cannot forget that this is a global pandemic. We must continue helping other nations get the vaccines and supplies they need to fight COVID-19. This is the right move by President Biden as India faces uncontrolled spread and desperate shortages,” Senator Cory Booker tweeted. Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said that this is a global pandemic and until this is crushed the virus everywhere, they cannot recover. “India needs our help — and it’s our moral responsibility to rise to the challenge,” Jayapal said.

“Reflecting our solidarity with India as it battles this deadly new wave of COVID-19 cases, the Biden Administration has committed to delivering more than USD100 million worth of supplies, including desperately-needed oxygen and related equipment, PPE and support for frontline health care workers, testing and vaccine manufacturing supplies, therapeutics, and public health assistance,” he said.

The US government assistance flights began arriving in India yesterday and will continue into next week, he said.

“Our Indian American community is wracked with fear and worry for their family and friends back home. We are an interconnected world and the people of India need both our nation’s humanitarian support as well as our prayers,” Souzzi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)