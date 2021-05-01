Left Menu

Odisha forms panel over use of Tocilizumab, other drugs for COVID-19 patients

The Odisha government on Friday constituted an expert committee for taking decision on the use of Tocilizumab and other new drugs for COVID patients at treatment facilities in the state.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Friday constituted an expert committee for taking decision on the use of Tocilizumab and other new drugs for COVID patients at treatment facilities in the state. The committee will examine and assess the proposal of use of such drugs on a case to case basis under the supervision of DMET.

Dr Bidyut Das, Professor, Rheumatology, SCB MCH Cuttack has been appointed as the Chairman of the committee while Dr Jyoti Pattanaik, Professor, Pulmonary Medicine, SCB MCH Cuttack and Dr PK Thatoi, Associate Professor, Medicine, SCB MCH Cuttack are the members of the panel. According to the notification issued by the government, the panel will be carried the responsibilities included -- When any prescription is made for a COVID-19 patient at a Covid facility with such newer and restrictedly available drug, the prescription shall come as a proposal to seek opinion regarding the judicious use of the drug. Such proposal shall be sent to the Chairman of the Committee with an intimation to DMET, Odisha, and MD, OSMCL on Whatsapp.

The committee will also examine the records and certify the efficacy of the drug as well as the judiciousness use in the particular case. If considered for use, the recommendation shall be made to the MD, OSMCL for the issue of the drug with intimation to the DMET, Odisha by e-mail/WhatsApp. After obtaining such recommendation, Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) will issue the drug as per the availability.

The state reported 8,681 new COVID-19 cases, 4,679 recoveries and related 14 deaths yesterday, as per state health department. (ANI)

