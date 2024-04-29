IMA President R V Asokan Expresses Concern Over Baba Ramdev's False COVID-19 Cure Claims
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 18:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Baba Ramdev crossed red line by falsely claiming he could cure COVID-19, it forced us to move court: IMA president R V Asokan to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Opposition in India lost much of its power due to disunity: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen to PTI.
PPP chief Bilawal says PTI-led alliance 'conspiring' against Pakistan in name of 'rigging'
Proud to be ''Sanghi VC'' who brought highest QS rankings for university: JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit to PTI.
"Nawaz Sharif will hold talks, but PTI founder Imran Khan won't," says PML-N leader Sanaullah
JNU was never anti-national, never part of ''tukde tukde'' gang: Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit to PTI.