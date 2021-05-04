Biden to outline plans to make vaccine doses more accessible

President Joe Biden will outline his administration's plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible in the United States during his remarks later on Tuesday, the White House said.

"The president will talk about the preparations we are making," said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. Biden is set to speak around 2:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT).

More than half of the U.S. adult population has taken one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Graphic on global vaccines) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta About 40% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Millions more Americans are expected to become eligible for the shots in the coming months with the expansion of the vaccination effort to include children and adolescents. The government is also working to overcome skepticism about vaccine usage as it attempts to inoculate most Americans.

Psaki said the federal government will distribute some 29 million doses to states this week.

