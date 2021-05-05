Left Menu

People aged over 50 in Britain to be offered 3rd COVID vaccine shot in autumn -The Times

The second is for a third shot of one of the three versions already in use: Pfizer-BioNTech , Oxford-AstraZeneca or Moderna, the newspaper reported. A total of more than 34.6 million people in Britain have been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, government statistics showed on Tuesday. Britain has now ordered a total of 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, one of three COVID-19 shots being rolled out in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 04:06 IST
People aged over 50 in Britain to be offered 3rd COVID vaccine shot in autumn -The Times

Everyone aged over 50 in Britain will be offered a third COVID-19 vaccination jab in the autumn in an attempt to eradicate the threat from the infection entirely by Christmas, The Times newspaper reported.

Trials of two options are under way, supervised by Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, the newspaper said. The first involves vaccines specifically modified to tackle new variants. The second is for a third shot of one of the three versions already in use: Pfizer-BioNTech , Oxford-AstraZeneca or Moderna, the newspaper reported.

A total of more than 34.6 million people in Britain have been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, government statistics showed on Tuesday. Britain, which has a population of 67 million, has deals for over 510 million doses of eight different COVID-19 vaccines, some of which remain under development.

Britain will buy 60 million more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, health minister Matt Hancock said last week, in a deal that more than doubles the country's supply of the shot ahead of a booster programme later this year. Britain has now ordered a total of 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, one of three COVID-19 shots being rolled out in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Founder of Spanish leftist Podemos party Pablo Iglesias retires

Pony-tailed Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias abruptly retired from politics on Tuesday night, a month after stepping down from his post as deputy prime minister of the central government. The 42-year-old founder of the leftist Podemos part...

'They found his cellphone': Families tell of desperate searches after Mexico metro collapse

Samuel Del Aguilas son was on his way home from his job at the airport in Mexico City on Monday night when his family saw the first news reports about a deadly metro train accident.When 29-year-old Immer did not arrive home at the usual tim...

Britney Spears calls recent documentaries about her 'hypocritical'

Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them hypocritical because they rehash her personal problems while criticizing the media for reporting them the first time. Walt Dis...

Retailers, investors urge Brazil to scrap bill seen boosting deforestation

A group of European companies including Tesco and Marks Spencer have threatened to stop using Brazilian agricultural commodities if the countrys Congress passes a law expanding property rights for squatters on public land. Environmental ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021