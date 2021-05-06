Maha: 3,017 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 53 more deaths

With the addition of 3,017 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 4,80,194, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 53 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 7,833, the official said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.63 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 91,570, while the death toll has reached 1,647, another official said.

