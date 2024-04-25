Left Menu

25 Arrested for Violation of Foreign National Rental Regulations in Palghar District

The police in Maharashtras Palghar district have arrested 25 individuals for not following rules in renting their premises to foreign nationals, an official said on Thursday. The property owners had given their premises to foreigners for residential or commercial purposes within the jurisdiction of the Tulinj police station in Nalasopara East, on the outskirts of Mumbai, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-04-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 17:30 IST
25 Arrested for Violation of Foreign National Rental Regulations in Palghar District
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested 25 individuals for not following rules in renting their premises to foreign nationals, an official said on Thursday. The property owners had given their premises to foreigners for residential or commercial purposes within the jurisdiction of the Tulinj police station in Nalasopara (East), on the outskirts of Mumbai, he said. According to an official release, such owners must inform the police within 24 hours of renting out their premises. As per existing laws, those not complying with the requirement are liable for action. However, despite wide publicity about the clauses and repeated warnings, the property owners failed to follow the rules, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024