25 Arrested for Violation of Foreign National Rental Regulations in Palghar District

The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested 25 individuals for not following rules in renting their premises to foreign nationals, an official said on Thursday. The property owners had given their premises to foreigners for residential or commercial purposes within the jurisdiction of the Tulinj police station in Nalasopara (East), on the outskirts of Mumbai, he said. According to an official release, such owners must inform the police within 24 hours of renting out their premises. As per existing laws, those not complying with the requirement are liable for action. However, despite wide publicity about the clauses and repeated warnings, the property owners failed to follow the rules, the official said.

