AMU doctor dies of COVID

AMU doctor dies of COVIDPTI | Aligarh | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:01 IST
A 58-year-old doctor at Aligarh Muslim University's hospital succumbed to COVID on Friday, authorities said, adding, he was the 15th member of the varsity's teaching staff to have died due to the disease or symptoms similar to that of the virus.
Shadaab Khan, Head of Medicine department at AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, played a crucial role in the battle against the pandemic since its outbreak in March last year, a university spokesman told PTI.
The hospital is one of the main COVID-designated government facilities in the state with more than 220 patients.
''It is imperative for all government hospitals in the state to be urgently provided necessary infrastructural support and medical supplies, especially oxygen, in this battle against COVID-19,'' said Mohammad Hamza, President of the Resident Doctors Association at the hospital.
He further said that all medical staff, including junior doctors, who were at the forefront, should be fully supported and their interests protected.
Irfan Ahmad (61), Department of Museology chairman and Assistant Professor Faisal Aziz (45) died last week, with their family members saying they showed COVID-like symptoms.
Ehsanullah Fahad (Department of Sunni Theology); Maula Bakhsh Ansari and Mohammad Furqan Sambhali (Urdu); Mohammad Ali Khan (Post Harvest Engineering); Qazi Mohammad Jamshed (Political Science); Khalid Bin Yusuf Khan (Sanskrit), Mohammad Yusuf Ansari (English); and Sajid Ali Khan, Chairman, Department of Psychology are among others in the list of deaths due to COVID at AMU in the last 17 days.
