PIB organises COVID-19 vaccination drive

Over 100 people above 45 years of age were inoculated in a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here on Friday. A medical team led by Dr Harsh Priya and Vaishak Nag administered vaccines to 110 people during the drive held at the National Media Centre in the national capital, according to a statement. ''The Centre has approved organizing of COVID-19 vaccination sessions at workplaces (both public and private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID vaccination center (CVC),'' it said. Organising vaccination at the workplace is not only convenient but also helps to avoid travel and hence, reduces the risk of exposure to COVID-19, according to the PIB statement.

