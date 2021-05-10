COVID-19: Indian Navy ships carrying medical supplies to arrive in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, New Mangalore today

In order to help India in its fight against COVID-19, three Indian Navy warships carrying oxygen cylinders and medical supplies will arrive in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra from Singapore, Qatar and Kuwait today. "The Indian Naval warships will deliver Covid-19 medical supplies including four 27 Metric Tonne oxygen-filled containers, eight 20 T cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty), 900 Filled oxygen cylinders, 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits, 54 Oxygen concentrators, 450 - PPE kits from Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore," the Indian Navy said.

INS Airavat reaching Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh with (probably the largest consignment by a single platform) consignment of eight 20 T cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty) 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 500 Filled oxygen cylinders, 07 Oxygen concentrators, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and 450 PPE kits from Singapore. INS Kolkata arriving New Mangalore, Karnataka with two 27 metric tonne Oxygen filled containers, 400 Oxygen cylinders and 47 oxygen concentrators from Qatar and Kuwait and INS Trikand reaching Mumbai, Maharashtra with two 27 metric tonne oxygen-filled containers from Qatar.

Earlier, IL-76 aircraft airlifted three cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore and landed at Panagarh Air Base, West Bengal on Friday. As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including the US, the United Kingdom and Russia have extended support.

The Indian Navy has deployed nine warships as part of its COVID relief 'Operation Samudra Setu II' to transport oxygen and other medical equipment from abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)