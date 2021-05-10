Left Menu

COVID-19: Indian Navy ships carrying medical supplies to arrive in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, New Mangalore today

In order to help India in its fight against COVID-19, three Indian Navy warships carrying oxygen cylinders and medical supplies will arrive in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra from Singapore, Qatar and Kuwait today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:31 IST
COVID-19: Indian Navy ships carrying medical supplies to arrive in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, New Mangalore today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to help India in its fight against COVID-19, three Indian Navy warships carrying oxygen cylinders and medical supplies will arrive in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra from Singapore, Qatar and Kuwait today. "The Indian Naval warships will deliver Covid-19 medical supplies including four 27 Metric Tonne oxygen-filled containers, eight 20 T cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty), 900 Filled oxygen cylinders, 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits, 54 Oxygen concentrators, 450 - PPE kits from Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore," the Indian Navy said.

INS Airavat reaching Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh with (probably the largest consignment by a single platform) consignment of eight 20 T cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty) 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 500 Filled oxygen cylinders, 07 Oxygen concentrators, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and 450 PPE kits from Singapore. INS Kolkata arriving New Mangalore, Karnataka with two 27 metric tonne Oxygen filled containers, 400 Oxygen cylinders and 47 oxygen concentrators from Qatar and Kuwait and INS Trikand reaching Mumbai, Maharashtra with two 27 metric tonne oxygen-filled containers from Qatar.

Earlier, IL-76 aircraft airlifted three cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore and landed at Panagarh Air Base, West Bengal on Friday. As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including the US, the United Kingdom and Russia have extended support.

The Indian Navy has deployed nine warships as part of its COVID relief 'Operation Samudra Setu II' to transport oxygen and other medical equipment from abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields head back up after post-payrolls swings

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as investors returned their focus to a brighter economic outlook and its implications for central bank policy following large swings following Fridays U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Rising crude oil prices...

Bring back your empty oxygen tanks to help conquer COVID, Nepal urges Everest climbers

Nepal is so short of oxygen canisters that it has asked climbers on Mount Everest to bring back their empties instead of abandoning them on mountain slopes, an official said on Monday, as it struggles with a second wave of the coronavirus.T...

Olympics-All Blacks wrecking ball Clarke to bid for Tokyo gold

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke, who lit up international rugby with an eye-catching debut season last year, has put his hand up for selection in New Zealands Olympic sevens squad for the Tokyo Games. Explosive 22-year-old Clarke will join f...

Organ transplant recipients vulnerable to COVID-19 even after vaccination: Study

Although two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine confer some protection for people who have received solid organ transplants, its still not enough to enable them to dispense with masks, physical distancing and other safety measures, according to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021