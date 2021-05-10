Left Menu

Joint venture aims to make 1B doses for Chinese

A Chinese pharmaceutical company and BioNTech SE, the co-developer of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, are setting up a joint venture in China with the capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses of the shot to protect against COVID-19.Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. said in a stock filing on Sunday night that the companies will invest up to 100 million each to set up the venture.The vaccine has yet to be approved in mainland China, where regulations require an in-country clinical trial.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:47 IST
Joint venture aims to make 1B doses for Chinese

A Chinese pharmaceutical company and BioNTech SE, the co-developer of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, are setting up a joint venture in China with the capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses of the shot to protect against COVID-19.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. said in a stock filing on Sunday night that the companies will invest up to $100 million each to set up the venture.

The vaccine has yet to be approved in mainland China, where regulations require an in-country clinical trial. BioNTech's CEO has said the company expects the shot to be approved in July.

The joint venture aims to supply shots for the Chinese population, but no timing was given on when the shots would be distributed.

China has based its vaccination campaign on domestically produced vaccines with a goal of vaccinating 560 million of the country's 1.4 billion people by mid-June. Most of its vaccines require two doses, but China hasn't broken down its vaccination figures by how many have received one or both doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccination strategy equitable, "overzealous" intervention to have consequences: Centre to SC

The vaccination strategy for COVID-19 has been formulated by the Centre in a just, equitable, non-discriminatory manner and any overzealous judicial intervention may result in unforeseen consequences, the government has told the Supreme Cou...

People paying with lives for exercising franchise, will visit violence-hit areas: WB guv

Moments after administering oath to the ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed concern over the situation arising out of post-poll violence in the state and said he would soon be vi...

Euro zone bond yields head back up after post-payrolls swings

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as investors returned their focus to a brighter economic outlook and its implications for central bank policy following large swings following Fridays U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Rising crude oil prices...

Bring back your empty oxygen tanks to help conquer COVID, Nepal urges Everest climbers

Nepal is so short of oxygen canisters that it has asked climbers on Mount Everest to bring back their empties instead of abandoning them on mountain slopes, an official said on Monday, as it struggles with a second wave of the coronavirus.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021