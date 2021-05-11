China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier
China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on May 10, up from 11 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-05-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 05:55 IST
China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on May 10, up from 11 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 25 from 18 cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,783, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pulled higher by China, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP
China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption
China stocks rise on start-up gains, Beijing's consumption boost plans