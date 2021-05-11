Left Menu

China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on May 10, up from 11 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-05-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 05:55 IST
China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on May 10, up from 11 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 25 from 18 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,783, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

