COVID 19 :Vaccine YES, but will solve only 50% of the Problem !

by Ashish Kalra BS(UT Austin), Masters(Cornell), MBA(University of Chicago) COVID19 HAS COME FROM AN ANIMAL, NOT A LAB ! The COVD19 Pandemic has been devastating. It has killed nearly 3 million people around the world, and spread to over 210 countries. First, the Virus has not come from a Lab ! Dr Embark's recent WHO trip confirms Virus has NOT come from a Lab. Coronavirus likely came from a Mammal, not from a Laboratory'' (Page,WSJ, Feb9). Dr Rasmussen at Georgetown's piece in Nature Medicine further validates this. Human symptoms of Corona patients is identical to SARS (2003) ,MERS Viruses(2012/13) - ''Respiratory problems''.

As shown, Bat Viruses have caused Major viruses (Ebola, Marburg SARS, MERS.....). Mad Cow Disease due to Human consumption of CATTLE, (H5N1:CHICKEN). (AvianFlu in China, 1959 due to Human consumption of Ducks) (NipahVirus:Pigs)(SADS Disease: Pigs),(Swine Flu Pandemic,2009: Pigs) (Bats: Ebola Virus; Source: CDC). Bats have been the Intermediate Host for both SARS & MERS. SARS caused due to Human consumption of Civets (Source: CDC, Robert Roos “Science” June 29’20) & Camels :MERS Virus(CDC) A. COVID19=SARS PART 2 :Diffusion of the Virus is identical to the SARS Virus '' Dr Liu finished his shift attending to SARS patients, and made his way to the Metropole Hotel in Hong Kong. Others exposed to Liu at the Metropole travelled to Singapore, Vietnam, Canada, Ireland & the United States.In a month, SARS appeared in 32 Countries - ''Pandemic'', Sonia Shah.

B. NETWORK EFFECTS OF THE COVID19 VIRUS.

The Virus spreadsHuman Mouth to Mouth. Over very short distances (Aerosol Transmission). This helps the Virus spread faster.Passenger (who has EATEN Pangolin in Wine Sauce)carries the Virus, then spreads it to 60 other passengers on the Plane to New York/Europe/Iran & another 50 people at the Airport; so 3000 people , each passes it on to 100 people each, so now 300,000 people have got the Virus. Spreads Exponentially.This is the Design of the Virus to cause Maximum Human Damage. Even Doctors (Caretakers)See :''Optimization of the Virus'' (www.ashishkalra.org).

C. DIFFERENT ANIMALS DRIVING THE VARIANTS a) In a very large study conducted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business & Columbia University, 8% of US COVID cases from Meat Packing Plants, and contributing to nearly 5250 deaths by March 2020. This is NOT from the Wuhan strain. This is from Killing of Cattle - which has been responsible for upto 8% of US COVID19 deaths, according to the Authors.

b) Jon Cohen in Science in the June 2020 issue cites ''Chinese Pigs found to have Human Pandemic Potential''. My hypothesis that this is ANOTHER CAUSE OF A VARIANT like B117, B1351 or P1 (Analysis shown below into Coronaviruses transferring to Different Animals by eminent Virologists, Stanley Perlman and Anthony Fehr is KEY. Animal to Human Transmission, and then Human to Human ''Multiplier'' Transmission taking place.

D. CORONAVIRUSES TRANSFERRING TO DIFFERENT ANIMALS : ANIMAL TO HUMAN, HUMAN TO HUMAN TRANSIMISSION WITH ''MULTIPLIER EFFECTS''IN DIFFERENT GEOGRAPHIES According to Top Virologists, Dr Stanley Perlman and Anthony Fehr, ''Coronaviruses : a review of their Replication and Pathogenesis'' (National Library of Medicine)- Coronaviruses cause a variety of Diseases in Mammals & Birds, ranging from Enteritis in COWS & PIGS, upper respiratory disease and kidney disease in CHICKENS to potentially LETHAL HUMAN RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS. These findings are from the Top Virologists in the World. KEY.

HUMANS EATING CATTLE, CHICKEN & PIGS is causing these Respiratory Infections as the Virus moves from Animals to Humans. Hence all the Acute Respiratory related problems (similar to SARS). Hence the need for Oxygen.

D2) PigBel : Coronavirus caused Enteritis in Pigs (Perlman, Fehr). Causes death in the Children of New Guinea (consumption of contaminated Pig Meat). Similarly, H5N1 & H5N8 (recently in Russia) in the case of Chicken.

A1.''CAUSES/DESIGN OF THE VARIANTS'' : Dangerous Variants B117, B1351, P1, have emerged. P1 in Brazil is 2.5x more contagious than the old common strains. Univ of Cambridge study opines that for B117, 2 fold increase in serum antibody concentration is required to neutralize the Virus. B117 spreads 50% more quickly .In New York, a new strain B1526 (Mandivalli, NYT, Feb22) has emerged. B1617 in INDIA.

VACCINE YES, BUT ONLY SOLVES 50% OF THE PROBLEM ! I argue that Vaccines, yes, but will solve only 50% of the Problem.However, Variants will NEGATE the effect of the Vaccine (though LESSER need for acute hospitalization).US market where most of these strains are present. Both B1351 and P1 ''REINFECT'' people who have recovered from COVID19.Per Dr Bruce, Pfizer &Moderna Vaccines are 10x less effective against the Variants.

Pfizer Vaccine is ONLY 72% against B1351. NEW Novovax Vaccine is ONLY 55% effective against B1351.J&J's new Vaccine was ONLY 64% effective against P1. Does one have to take 6-7 Vaccines/year for EACH Variant ? D. DISRUPT THE ANIMAL FOOD CHAIN : Start with prohibiting eating of Wild Animals (Bears, Leopards, Flying Foxes, Civets and Pangolin). This is Phase 1.

Human Beings and Animals are Different Ecosystems. Human Beings CANNOT encroach on the Animal Ecosystem. Period. Obey the Design of Life.

