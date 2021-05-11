Left Menu

EU confident of COVID-19 travel certificate for summer

The pass would allow those vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 or with negative test results to cross borders in a union where restrictions on movement have weighed heavily on the travel and tourism industry for more than a year. "This is a priority for our citizens and therefore I believe we will deliver (on the certificate) before summer," Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said after the meeting in Brussels.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:47 IST
EU confident of COVID-19 travel certificate for summer

The European Commission expects to finish work soon on a COVID-19 certificate that could allow citizens to travel more easily this summer in the 27-nation bloc, the EU executive said on Tuesday after a meeting with European affairs ministers. The pass would allow those vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 or with negative test results to cross borders in a union where restrictions on movement have weighed heavily on the travel and tourism industry for more than a year.

"This is a priority for our citizens and therefore I believe we will deliver (on the certificate) before summer," Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said after the meeting in Brussels. He said he expected a full roll-out by the summer. A two week pilot project to test the technology a few countries at a time began on Monday, the EU Commission said.

But EU governments, the European Parliament and the Commission must agree on the design of the certificate. They must also decide whether faster, but less accurate, COVID-19 antigen tests can be included. Sefcovic called on all sides to work together to complete the legislative, as well as the technical, work as quickly as possible, noting the complexity of the job.

"For the certificate to work, it has to be on smartphones, it has to be interoperable, possible to check it. So it is quite the task to do it at the pan-European level", Sefcovic said. The European Parliament says no one will be obliged to use the EU certificate and it must not be considered a vaccine passport.

Sefcovic said the Commission was working closely to inform the United States, the World Health Organization and others about its progress to allow the certificate to be used on a wider scale. As the vaccination campaign in the EU is gaining speed with 200 million jabs delivered and COVID-19 infections rates falling, Europe is starting to reopen cities and beaches, raising hopes for the summer holiday season.

German Europe Minister Michael Roth called for a swift agreement. "This is not only important for countries depending on tourism but for all of us: It is ... a clear signal for freedom of movement and for mobility in the European Union," Roth said in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai COVID hospital moves SC, seeks action against supply agency for 'denying' oxygen on approved price

A Mumbai based COVID-19 hospital approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday alleging that an oxygen supplier--Indo Gas--has denied the supply of medical oxygen to the hospital forcing patients to be transferred to other hospitals. The plea was...

Water supply in parts of Delhi to be affected tomorrow

Water supply in many areas of East Delhi, North East Delhi, parts of South Delhi, parts of NDMC area will be affected on Wednesday. Water supply in many areas in East Delhi, North East Delhi, parts of South Delhi, parts of NDMC area will be...

Vaccine inequity posing ‘significant risk’ to global economic recovery: UN report

The World Economic Situation and Prospects WESP mid-year report warned widening inequality is threatening global growth, projected at 5.4 per cent this year.Vaccine access criticalVaccine inequity between countries and regions is posing a s...

Iran's Khamenei urges Palestinians to build up power to stop Israeli 'brutality'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Palestinians on Tuesday to build up their fighting power to stop Israels brutality, saying Israelis only understand the language of force, Irans state TV reported.Zionists understand n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021