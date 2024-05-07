Left Menu

62.28 per cent voter turnout recorded in nine LS seats in Madhya Pradesh till 5 pm

A voter turnout of 62.28 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:35 IST
62.28 per cent voter turnout recorded in nine LS seats in Madhya Pradesh till 5 pm
Voters queue up outside polling booth in Gwalior (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of 62.28 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. By 5 pm, 62.28 per cent votes were cast, as per the Election Commission data.

Voting in nine parliamentary seats of Madhya Pradesh, including Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Betul, is underway in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, as per the Election Commission. Rajgarh continued to record the highest voter turnout with 72.08 per cent voting as of 5 pm, followed by Vidisha 69.20 per cent, Guna 68.93 per cent, Betul 67.97 per cent, Sagar 61.70 per cent, Bhopal 58.42 per cent, Gwalior 57.86 per cent, Morena 55.25 per cent and Bhind at 50.96 per cent.

During the second phase of voting on April 26, the state recorded 46.50 per cent voting till 3 pm, and the final voter turnout stood at 58.59 per cent in the second phase of polling in the state. Similarly, during the first phase of polling on April 19, the state received 53.40 per cent voting till 3 pm, and the final voter turnout stood at 67.75 per cent in the first phase of polling in the state.

Earlier in the day, addressing the press conference, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said that the polling for the third phase started at the scheduled time in the state after the mock poll, and the polling was going on peacefully in the state. "Today, the polling in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections started at 7 am at all the polling stations of the nine parliamentary seats in the state. The polling is going on peacefully across the state. The voter turnout stood at 30.21 per cent in the first four hours till 11 am in the state. During the previous 2019 general elections, the polling percentage was 27.83 per cent in the third phase till 11 am," Anupam Rajan said.

During the mock poll, some Balloting Units (BU), Control Units (CU), and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) faced problems and they were replaced. There were a total of 104 BUs, 98 CUs, and 164 VVPATs that were replaced, the officer said, adding that after the beginning of polling, a total of 14 BUs, 12 CUs, and 40 VVPATs were changed which reported issues.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, and the second phase was concluded on April 26. The fourth, which is the last phase of LS polls in the state, will be held on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024