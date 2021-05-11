Ventilators to be alternative to HFNO in Karnataka: Minister Adds a word in 2nd para

Ventilators will be used instead of High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) in order to reduce the increasing demand for oxygen, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a video conference with district health officers, district surgeons, deans and directors of Medical Colleges and Super Speciality Hospitals in all districts, Sudhakar said patients with moderate COVID symptoms need about 20-60 litres of oxygen per minute.

''So, we have to find ways to reduce dependence on oxygen and hence we are trying to utilise NIV ventilators as an alternative which is more effective.This will reduce the oxygen demand by 80 per cent and all patients in HFNO will be shifted to ventilator beds,'' the Minister explained.

As a result of continuous efforts to ramp up health infrastructure, for the past six to eight months, 50 oxygenated beds have been set up in every Taluk hospital, Sudhakar said, adding, there are six ventilators in each Taluk hospital.

However, due to lack of specialist manpower, oxygen is being used despite the availability of ventilators.

''To address this issue we are recruiting anaesthetists, doctors on contract basis,'' Sudhakar told reporters.

In addition to this, all the dedicated COVID hospitals have been asked to install CCTV cameras within a week to help remote monitoring and also ensure efficient use of beds, the Minister said.

