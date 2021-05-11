Covid-19: Punjab sees another record 217 fatalities

Punjab on Tuesday registered yet another record 217 Covid-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 10,918, while 8,668 new cases took the infection tally to 4,59,268, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose to 76,856 on Tuesday from 75,800 the day before.

Among the fatalities recorded in the past 24-hours, 30 were reported from Ludhiana, 27 from Bathinda, 17 each from Amritsar and Patiala and 13 each from Sangrur and Muktsar.

The state had registered 198 Covid-19 fatalities Monday, which was a record till then.

Among the daily fresh cases, Ludhiana registered the maximum number of cases at 1,386, followed by 1,020 in Mohali, 702 in Fazilka, 682 in Bathinda and 638 in Patiala. During the 24-hour period, 7,324 coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 3,71,494, as per the bulletin.

There are 324 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 9,652 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 78,68,067 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh registered 787 fresh cases, taking the count to 51,857, according to a medical bulletin.

Ten more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the toll to 585.

The number of active cases was 8,625, as per bulletin.

A total of 805 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 42,647, as per the bulletin.

A total of 4,44,454 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,91,453 tested negative while reports of 108 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

