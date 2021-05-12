Left Menu

Swiss aim to re-open economy, donate AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Switzerland aims to expand its economic re-opening and may donate millions of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries as the Alpine nation grows increasingly confident it is beating back the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:36 IST
Swiss aim to re-open economy, donate AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland aims to expand its economic re-opening and may donate millions of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries as the Alpine nation grows increasingly confident it is beating back the pandemic. Health Minister Alain Berset on Wednesday said the country may give 3 million of 5.4 million AstraZeneca doses it has reserved to the COVAX vaccine sharing programme. Switzerland has enough mRNA shots from producers including Pfizer and Moderna to cover 2021 and 2022, Berset said.

The government announced plans starting May 31 to re-open indoor dining in restaurants, increase attendance at public events and ease work-from-home requirements as infections, hospitalisations and deaths have fallen. A final decision is due on May 26.

AstraZeneca's shot, restricted in some countries or limited to certain age groups after links to very rare blood clots, has yet to be approved in Switzerland as the Swiss regulator seeks more data. "If it is approved, then only a limited number would be deployed in Switzerland," Berset told a news conference in Bern.

"We looked at it today, and the Interior Ministry has been tasked with making necessary inquiries about how we would donate 3 million doses available to COVAX." So far, Switzerland has ordered more than 40 million vaccine doses, including 13.5 million in 2021 and 7 million in 2022 from Moderna, 6 million from Pfizer and its German partner BionTech , 5 million from CureVac and 6 million from Novavax.

Berset said mRNA vaccines -- from Moderna and Pfizer, as well as CureVac's yet-to-be-approved shot -- form the backbone of Switzerland's strategy for initial shots and future refresher jabs, seen as likely as the coronavirus mutates. Berset said people should continue to stick to social distancing, mask wearing, and getting COVID-19 vaccines. About a quarter of the 8.6 million population has got jabs so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PAHO warns COVID-19 transmission far from under control in Americas

Nearly 40 of all global deaths from COVID-19 reported last week happened in the Americas, and nearly 80 of the regions intensive care units are filled with COVID-19 patients, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday. This is a...

Himachal sees record 66 COVID deaths in single day, 4,977 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,055 on Wednesday with record 66 more fatalities in a single day, while 4,977 new cases pushed the tally to 1,45,736, a senior official said.According to data updated till 7 pm, the numbe...

SC refuses bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in Bhima Koregaon case

In a setback to civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed his plea seeking bail in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case of Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra.The apex court examined the technical grou...

Religious and political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India:WHO

The World Health Organisation has said a recent risk assessment of the situation in India found that resurgence and acceleration of COVID-19 transmission in the country had several potential contributing factors, including several religious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021