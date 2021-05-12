Angola approves Russia's Sputnik Light one-dose vaccine

Angola approves Russia's Sputnik Light one-dose vaccineReuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:45 IST
Angola on Wednesday approved the emergency use of Russia's one-shot Sputnik-Light COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said in a statement.
Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, the slimmed-down vaccine, which the RDIF said is 79.4% effective against COVID-19 and costs under $10 a dose, has been earmarked for export and has been billed as a way to help vaccine supplies go further in countries with high infection rates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
