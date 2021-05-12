Left Menu

Himachal sees record 66 COVID deaths in single day, 4,977 new cases

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,055 on Wednesday with record 66 more fatalities in a single day, while 4,977 new cases pushed the tally to 1,45,736, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, the number of active cases in the state stands at 38,954.

A total of 2,187 people recovered, pushing the total recoveries to 1,04,686, the official said.

