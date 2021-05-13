Left Menu

Delhi's O2 requirement down to 582 MT, told Centre to give surplus quota to other states: Sisodia

The Delhi government has written to the Centre, saying the surplus oxygen that is being given to it can be supplied to other states, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.He thanked the Centre and the Delhi High Court for coming to the aid of the people of Delhi while they were in distress due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.Sisodia said Delhi recorded 10,400 fresh COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period and the positivity rate stands at 14 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:31 IST
The Delhi government has written to the Centre, saying the surplus oxygen that is being given to it can be supplied to other states, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

He thanked the Centre and the Delhi High Court for coming to the aid of the people of Delhi while they were in distress due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

Sisodia said Delhi recorded 10,400 fresh COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period and the positivity rate stands at 14 per cent. He said the national capital had a requirement of 700 MT of oxygen when the number of cases was rising but now that the figure is showing a declining trend, the requirement has come down to 582 MT.

''We have written to the Centre for giving the surplus oxygen to other states. We are a responsible government,'' the deputy chief minister said.

