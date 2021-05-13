COVID-19: Sweden working closely with partners in India, says envoy

Sweden Thursday said it is working closely with partners in India to get an understanding of what is required on the ground, saying the second wave of COVID-19 has hit hard and it is a humanitarian crisis and requires to be treated that way.

Team Sweden, which comprises the Swedish government, Swedish industry, businesses and agencies, has joined forces to help India fight the current devastating surge of the coronavirus, Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin said.

''The second wave of Covid has hit hard and close to home, sparing no one. It is a humanitarian crisis and requires to be treated that way.

''We are working closely with partners in India to get an understanding of what is required on ground. It is heartening to see so many stepping up to the challenge - from government and large companies to individuals, including the Indian diaspora community in Sweden. Each contributing to make a difference,'' he said.

There are approximately 220 Swedish companies in India which employ close to 2,00,000 people directly and another 22,00,000 indirectly. Like the rest of the country, almost every company has lost employees, or their family members, to COVID-19, Molin said.

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce India (SCCI) has launched an initiative under Kraftsamla (which in Swedish means to join forces), to coordinate all efforts being made locally that can broadly be classified under saving lives, livelihood, prevention and building for the future, he said.

Swedish companies are involved in strengthening and assisting local healthcare systems via support to local hospitals with medical equipment like ventilators, oxygen concentrators among others, setting up of COVID-care facilities, infrastructure and technical know-how, he said.

Kamal Bali, managing director of Volvo India and chairperson of SCCI, said that the second wave of COVID-19 in India has been highly virulent and fast spreading, and this can truly overwhelm the best of administrations or healthcare systems anywhere.

''It is indeed gratifying to see the willingness and coordinated response of the Swedish companies in supporting lives and livelihoods with an outreach to employees, families and communities.

''The Swedish companies are engaged in creating Covid care centres, bringing oxygen concentrators, vaccination campaigns and will continue to do more, together with the local administration,'' said Bali.

The Swedish Chamber is also working with issues around livelihood for migrant workers, women and children, as well as mental health and trauma counselling.

While the Chamber manages efforts in India, the Sweden India Business Council (SIBC) in Stockholm is coordinating with headquarters of Swedish businesses.

According to Robin Sukhia, secretary general and president of SIBC, from Sweden, industry will fund medical supplies, distribution, medical care and support to urban and rural India.

This will be done through established Indian NGOs such as Pratham, Indian Red Cross Society and Doctors without Borders, among others, via their Swedish or international organisations. So far, the total amount raised outside India is USD 5.2 million.

''The rapid and substantial response from Swedish industry to the sad situation in India affecting our friends, families and colleagues was notable and encouraging. The companies and their head offices have mounted a great response to support the medical situation,'' said Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, a North European financial group.

Sweden has also donated 200 oxygen concentrators to India.

It supports the Indian Red Cross through International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR).

The current Swedish support to IFCR is 70 million Swedish Krona (USD 8.2 million).

Sweden is the fourth largest contributor to the international vaccine initiative COVAX and has announced an additional support of 1 million doses of the vaccine to COVAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)