Punjab minister inaugurates 100-bed COVID care centre in Sangrur

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday inaugurated a 100-bed facility equipped with oxygen concentrators and vital measurement monitors in Sangrur for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He also set up a COVID-19 war-room that would provide round-the-clock assistance in terms of bed counts, oxygen concentrators, plasma donors, availability of blood, vaccine and medicines, according to a press statement.

''Sangrur is prepared to defeat Covid as we are procuring vaccine at a large scale and this 100-bed facility has been created to accommodate and treat mild to moderate patients. Medical staff will be available here round the clock to ensure that people need not run from pillar to post for basic requirements," he said.

''We are also launching three Covid medical vans fitted with oxygen concentrators that would visit distressed patients at their homes to shift them to the Covid care centre for treatment. Oxygen is the most sought-after thing these days, and we are in process to set up an oxygen plant in Sangrur to meet all medical requirements," added Singla, who represents Sangrur in the Assembly.

More than 1.28 lakh people have been vaccinated in Sangrur, according to government data. Sangrur currently has an active caseload of 1,829. In all, 12,009 people got infected with the virus and 549 of them succumbed to it.

