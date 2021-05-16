Left Menu

COVID-19: Telangana faces shortage of black fungus drug, cases rise to 48

The rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus amongst COVID-19 patients, and shortage of necessary drugs required for the treatment have become a matter of concern in Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-05-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 21:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus amongst COVID-19 patients, and shortage of necessary drugs required for the treatment have become a matter of concern in Telangana. So far 48 cases of the fungal infection caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the state.

Telangana Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy said there are four cases of black fungus reported in Gandhi Hospital. "However, there are no deaths reported due to black fungus in the state," Reddy said. Shankar, Superintendent of ENT hospital, Hyderabad confirmed there are nine black fungus cases in the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Dr K.R. Meghanadh, chief ENT surgeon and director at MAA ENT Hospitals also said there are 35 cases of black fungus in his hospital. Amid the exponential rise in black fungus cases, Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) in a release said that there is a short supply of the drug Liposomal Amphotericin B used in treating these cases.

He said that there is a shortage of alternative drugs like Posaconazole and Fluconazole and TSMSIDC is trying to procure the medicines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

