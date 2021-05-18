Left Menu

Chaudhary Foundation to donate $1 mln to help Nepal fight COVID

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:55 IST
Chaudhary Foundation to donate $1 mln to help Nepal fight COVID
Representative Image

Chaudhary Foundation, CSR arm of the CG Corp Global, on Tuesday said it will donate over USD 1 million (around Rs 7.3 crore) to combat the second wave of COVID-19 in Nepal.

The foundation said it is also rigorously working to extend its COVID-19 relief response to the people of India.

''The COVID-19 epidemic has affected people across the country and emergency health response is necessary to combat it. The foundation estimates that around USD 1 million will be spent on this emergency health response,'' Binod Chaudhary, Chairman of the Chaudhary Foundation said.

The Chaudhary Foundation is planning to set up an ICU ward and an oxygen generating plant at Bir Hospital in Kathmandu, Chaudhary said.

Also, the foundation is setting oxygen generation plants and importing and distributing 60+ oxygen concentrators for immediate relief of non-ICU patients.

Elaborating on the COVID-19 relief work in India, Chaudhary said last year and this year as well, personal protective equipment, testing kits, and N95 masks have been procured and distributed for the health centers and high-risk states.

The group's Wai Wai brand is responding to calls by NGOs and local community leaders to make pre-cooked food packets available for distribution, it added.

Chaudhary Foundation said it has already distributed medical equipment including protective suits and treatment supplies to health centers across the country in a three-phase response to the COVID-19 crisis. It has already distributed medical equipment including Oxygen controllers and treatment supplies to medical facilities in parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

