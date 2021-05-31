India reports 152,734 new COVID-19 infections, 3,128 deaths
India reported on Monday its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections since April 11 at 152,734 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,128.
The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28 million, while the death toll has reached 329,100, health ministry data showed.
