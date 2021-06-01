Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi again targets Centre's efforts to curb black fungus

Expressing concern over a rise in black fungus or Mucormycosis cases in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again targeted the central government on its efforts to curb the rise in fungal infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 10:19 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Expressing concern over a rise in black fungus or Mucormycosis cases in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again targeted the central government on its efforts to curb the rise in fungal infection. Taking to Twitter, he sought answers from the Centre to three of his questions.

"Central Government should clarify about the Black fungus epidemic - 1. What is being done for Amphotericin B drug shortage? 2. What is the procedure for getting this medicine to the patient? 3. Instead of giving treatment, why is the public getting bogged down in formalities by the government?" he posted on his Twitter page. The Congress MP has previously also attacked the BJP government and blamed the "inefficiency" of the PM Narendra Modi government for the "epidemic of black fungus along with the Covid pandemic" in the country.

Cases of Covid-19 triggered black fungus across the country have witnessed a significant increase, which has also led to a significant rise in the death toll. Karnataka has reported 1,250 cases and 39 related deaths so far. In Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, 39 people died due to the infection. On Friday, two succumbed to the infection in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh's Meerut reported 147 black fungus cases in total. Meanwhile, on Sunday, India received a consignment of 200,000 AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection), informed Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

