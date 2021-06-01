Left Menu

BoE monitoring UK housing boom as it weighs inflation risk -Dep Gov

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 11:28 IST
The Bank of England is carefully monitoring Britain's booming housing market as it weighs up the possibility that a rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a sustained period of inflation, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said.

"There is a risk that demand gets ahead of supply and that will lead to a more generalized pick-up in inflationary pressure. That's something we are absolutely going to guard against. We are looking carefully at the housing market and a raft of real-term indicators", Ramsden said in an interview published on Tuesday in the Guardian newspaper https://bit.ly/3i6xix3.

