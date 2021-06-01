Poland to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children aged 12-15, says minister

Poland will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children aged 12-15 from June 7, the minister in charge of the country's vaccination programme, Michal Dworczyk, said on Tuesday.

The European Commission on Friday authorized Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12.

