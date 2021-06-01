Left Menu

No Covid death in Noida after 44 days, 3 more succumb in Ghaziabad

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:49 IST
No Covid death in Noida after 44 days, 3 more succumb in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

Three more people succumbed to coronavirus in Ghaziabad, while there was no new death linked to COVID-19 in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar after 44 days, official data showed on Tuesday.

The death toll in Ghaziabad escalated to 445, while it stood at 450 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the state's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, comprising Noida and Greater Noida, last had a zero-death day on April 17 when the western UP district's COVID-19 toll was 100, corresponding official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 68 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,424 with 947 active cases, while 194 patients recovered from the infection, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's overall case tally surged to 55,099 with 35 new cases, while it had 1,025 active cases even as 695 patients recovered during the 24-hour period, it showed.

The overall recoveries reached 61,027 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 53,629 in Ghaziabad.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.72 per cent and recovery rate at 97.76 per cent, while the figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.80 per cent and 97.33 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 32,465 from 37,044 on Monday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 16,59,572 and the death toll surged to 20,672 on Tuesday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021