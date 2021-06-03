Left Menu

COVID-19: UNICEF helping India with oxygen generation plants, concentrators

A total of 26 oxygen generating plants are to be installed in hospitals in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and Tripura, it said. The UN arm said it is also delivering 4,650 life-saving oxygen concentrators procured as part of Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator ACT-A for the immediate response in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, and other states. Another 3,000 oxygen concentrators previously procured are in use in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The UNICEF said nine oxygen plants are being installed and over 4,500 oxygen concentrators and 200 RT-PCR testing machines have been or are being delivered to India under a global collaboration in the fight against the coronavirus. In a statement, the UNICEF said it is helping to install nine oxygen generating plants in hospitals in Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura. A total of 26 oxygen generating plants are to be installed in hospitals in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and Tripura, it said.

The UN arm said it is also delivering 4,650 life-saving oxygen concentrators procured as part of Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) for the immediate response in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, and other states.

Another 3,000 oxygen concentrators previously procured are in use in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In addition, 512 high-flow nasal cannulas have been delivered to 10 states.

''The deadly COVID-19 surge has put enormous pressure on health care facilities in India. At the heart of the crisis is the desperate need for oxygen. For those suffering from severe COVID-19, oxygen support in time can make the difference between life and death,'' said Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India. The UNICEF said it will also procure an additional 14 oxygen-generating plants over the next months.

The medical oxygen will be used for treating severe cases of COVID-19, sick newborns, and children with pneumonia, as well as in supporting mothers with birth complications, and keeping patients stable during surgeries, it said.

