India reports 86,498 new COVID-19 infections
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-06-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 09:10 IST
India reported on Tuesday a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 86,498 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest in 66 days, according to a statement by the government.
